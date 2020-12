Guam Fire Department first responders successfully rescued a 74-year-old female hiker who was injured this morning.

GFD's 911 center received a call about the injured hiker at the Cetti Bay area.

Rescue units were dispatched to the scene and made their way to the hiker.

The hiker was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital at 10:22 a.m.

It was a successful rescue operation, GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly stated.