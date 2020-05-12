About $75.9 million total has been processed this week in Economic Impact Payments. The roughly 40,000 checks are scheduled to be delivered to the Department of Administration’s Treasurer of Guam to be mailed out, according to the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

As of 3:20 p.m. there were about 10,000 checks already delivered to the Post Office.

Garnishments for child support were made in line with what is required by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, CARES, Act.

DRT director Dafne Shimizu said the checks should be in people’s hands “very soon.”

She added her thanks to the people of Guam and noted: “We are doing our best to get these EIP Program payments to them.”

DRT processed approximately 20,000 EIP over the weekend and another approximately 20,000 EIP on Monday.

The first set of payments, which were processed, represented approximately $38.9 million. The second set of payments represents approximately $37 million.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Residents can find DRT’s frequently asked questions on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing any questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.