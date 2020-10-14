Guam has 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 526 tested, the Joint Information Center stated on Wednesday evening.

Two Guam DOE workers were among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 57 hospitalized patients, 12 of whom were in the ICU. Four GMH patients were on ventilators to help them breathe.

Naval Hospital Guam has two patients, both of whom are in the ICU.

Guam Regional Medical City reported three patients and non was in the ICU.

To date, there have been a total of 3,341 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 61 deaths, JIC reported.

Of those cases, 3,059 are civilians and 282 are military service members.

Of the 75 new cases, 19 were identified through contact tracing. Four cases reported recent travel from other parts of the United States and were identified in quarantine.