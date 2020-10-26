750 students unreachable

The Guam Department of Education and its partners have managed to whittle down the list of 4,000 students they weren't able to contact previously to about 750 as of Wednesday.

They all require home visits, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

However, GDOE is not able to visit the homes under the current constraints of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

School nurses assisting the Department of Public Health and Social Services with COVID-19 outreach in the north are reporting they have seen a large number of children in these areas, Fernandez said.

"These are areas without running water or without a lot of infrastructure, where the families may not have telephones, phone access or transportation. They're finding a lot of kids in these households and these are some of the same kids who are not going to school. So we know that probably we'll find a number of our kids in these areas and we're looking forward to opportunities to figure out how we can do our outreach to those families," Fernandez said.

He was referring to door-to-door testing that took place at the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions in Yigo, which wrapped up Oct. 19.

Some data from that outreach is still being processed and the next steps are still being decided, but Fernandez said the outreach is still just a Public Health operation and information regarding uncontacted students staying there is anecdotal at this point.

'Extra support'

"As (nurses) see the kids, they're asking them, 'What school do you go to?' and 'Where are you going to school?' And the kids are saying, 'Nope, we're not.' The parents are saying, 'We didn't know what we were supposed to do' or 'We don't have transportation.' ... So we're going to just continue to talk about how we can possibly support the kids in those areas. But that's information we just got over the past few days as they mobilized up north," Fernandez said.

Regardless, the education department is hoping it can safely find a way to support families in these areas, including meal distribution, he said.

"These would be the kind of families we would want to make sure the food gets to. So we'll work with the mayors and our teams to see if we're able to do that extra support," Fernandez said.

He said he wants to raise the issue with the lieutenant governor, who has been in communication with education institutions during the pandemic.

A total of 422 samples were taken during the Gill-Baza and Zero Down outreach, of which 117 tested positive for COVID-19, according to Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Public Health will now regroup, process challenges and successes, and look at the evidence and data, as well as other high-risk areas or areas that need intervention on Guam, discuss that information with other stakeholders, including the governor's office, and move forward from there, Carrera said.