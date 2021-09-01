The U.S. Treasury allocated approximately $76 million more in funding for federal emergency funding for housing assistance to Guam residents, according to a press release from Adelup.

The funds are divided: $62.6 million goes to Guam’s Emergency Rental Assistance program and Guam’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program receives $13.5 million to help income-eligible residents pay their rent, mortgage, and housing-related expenses during this national emergency.

The Guam Department of Administration is administering both programs locally.

Guam’s ERA program provides support to island residents who are unable to pay their rent or utilities due to a pandemic-related loss of income. The ERA program was launched on March 3, and has assisted over 800 renters and landlords. Applications continue to be accepted and eligible renters and landlords in need of assistance are encouraged to apply online at www.doa.guam.gov.

Guam’s HAF program is designed to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, and loss of utilities or home energy services, and displaced homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020. The U.S. Treasury will release full funding to Guam upon their review and approval of Guam’s HAF plan. DOA submitted Guam’s plan to the U.S. Treasury on Aug. 27. A copy of the plan can be viewed on DOA’s website.

“Guam residents who have fallen behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic can seek relief through these programs. We will continue to assess additional solutions to help households in distress to keep their homes and avoid future evictions or foreclosures where possible,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the HAF plan submitted to the federal government for approval provides $15,000 of financial assistance per eligible homeowner to support delinquent mortgage payments, including payments under a forbearance or deferment plan and past-due utilities, including power, water, and trash service, and property tax payments.

(Daily Post Staff )