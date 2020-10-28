76th COVID-19-linked death on Guam was 41-year-old man

Guam’s 76th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:26 p.m., the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 41-year-old man with underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19, according to JIC. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 5 and tested positive upon admission.

“To his family and friends, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. I hope you find comfort with the knowledge you have the support of our entire island community,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Because of the nature of a pandemic, our individual actions do not just affect ourselves—they affect those around us. We cannot become complacent, and we must accept that we all have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of Guam.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

11 DOC employees test positive for COVID-19

The Department of Corrections has been notified that five recruits and six officers assigned to DOC’s Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao have tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the infected officers were off-duty and reported experiencing flu-like symptoms, while other officers who were on duty and reported feeling ill were immediately secured from duty.

Through DOC’s internal contact tracing efforts, 19 officers were ordered to quarantine at home for 14 days and were instructed to seek medical attention upon the onset of any signs of illness. As a further result of these efforts, 20 inmates and 10 officers who were identified as close contacts were also tested by the DOC medical clinic and received negative results, JIC stated.

At this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 within DOC’s inmate population.

One GRTA employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Guam Regional Transit Authority was notified that an employee of the authority had tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, GRTA paratransit and fixed route operations are unaffected and will continue normal operations. GRTA continues to perform mitigation measures which include:

Sanitization of buses and vans twice daily – in the afternoon and evening in preparation for morning operations. GRTA:

• enforces social distancing;

• provides hand sanitizing wipes to riders;

• ensures all riders wear face masks while on board; and

• provides faces masks to riders who don’t have one.