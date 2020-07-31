Guam's first day of early voting for this year's primary election got 77 voters across various age brackets, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday.

Among them was 79-year-old Alejandro Umbrero, who said he has never missed voting since the 1980s. This year isn't different, he said, even in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course you have to vote every election so you can select the best governor, the best senator, so that they can improve the island," he said.

As with all the early voters, Umbrero wore his mask and had his temperature checked by staff with the Guam Election Commission, who also had to sanitize the area frequently.

Because of COVID-19, elected officials saw the need to expand this year's early voting by a month, through Aug. 28.

It will help lessen the big crowd during the Aug. 29 primary election. Guam is expected to have about 55,000 registered voters before then.

It took only a few minutes for Umbrero and others to cast their vote.

Benny Rosalin, 68, showed up at GEC with his friend Umbrero as walk-in early voters during the 9-10 a.m. slot designated for manåmko' and people with disabilities.

"The reason why I decided to vote earlier (is) because I want to make sure my mind is still fresh and because I'm a disabled veteran," Rosalin, of Piti, said. He's been very careful to avoid COVID-19, he added.

'Vote and do your part'

For 22-year-old Savana Baza, voting for the very first time was an exciting moment.

"I know it's not really a big issue for our age right now just because we have other things we're trying to get into, but it is an issue. I do encourage everybody to vote," she said.

Baza urged her peers to vote as well: "There's so many ways (to vote early). It's so efficient, literally you can just click the link online (at the GEC website) and all you need is a driver's license, so please just vote and do your part."

She came in a few minutes before her 10 a.m. Thursday appointment and was immediately allowed to vote. By 10:05 a.m., she had completed her voting.

When it came to choosing the candidates, she said it's not about voting for those with whom a voter has ties, "but more so who do you think would really help Guam move forward."

"I know there's like a saying 'for a better Guam,' but really it should be, how do I say this, 'for a more efficient Guam,' because we're already good but yes we could do better," she said.

Elizabeth Duenas, 58, of Inarajan, said she made an appointment to vote early because she will be traveling to Washington state to be with their only daughter, whose husband serving in the Air Force is deploying.

"The last time we went off island, we didn't have the chance to do this, so I said, 'We need to get our vote count, we need to do something now,'" she said.

She and her husband and three of her in-laws all made an appointment to vote at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. They arrived early and by 10:15 a.m. were all on their way back home.

Her brother-in-law, 54-year-old James Duenas, said he hasn't missed any election, which he said gives him the chance to vote for who he thinks could do a good job for Inarajan.

Maria Pangelinan, executive director of GEC, said she's encouraged by the turnout during the first day of the in-office absentee voting.

"Nobody was turned away," she said.