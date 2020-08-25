77 new cases, 27 hospitalized, 984 total

A total of 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported today to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Joint Information Center reported.

Of the 77 newly confirmed cases, 20 cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths, and 548 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 823 are civilians and 161 are military service members.

Twenty-seven are hospitalized.

Of the total cases, 521 are stable.

11 officers total

Two more police officers had tested positive for COVID-19. The officers are currently in home isolation. The two officers are assigned to GPD’s specialized units and have minimal contact with the community. One of the officers who tested positive is temporarily assigned to GPD from another Government of Guam law enforcement agency.

With the recently confirmed two cases, a total of 11 police officers have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Harry Truman school case

On Tuesday, GDOE confirmed that an employee at Harry S. Truman Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Areas of the Harry S. Truman Elementary campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting. Under the current executive order, GDOE employees are teleworking and will not have access to campuses until cleaning has been completed.