77 new COVID-19 cases today; 27 hospitalized

A total of 77 cases were reported today to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the Joint Information Center.

There are 27 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized. Six are in intensive care unit at the Guam Memorial Hospital, officials have confirmed.

The new positives brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 984 since testing started in March. Of the total number of cases, 429 people have completed isolation.

There are seven COVID-19 related fatalities.

There are 548 active cases - the largest number Guam has seen. With the increase in new cases, the number of active cases now outweighs the number of people who've recovered.

Of the total cases, 823 are civilians and 161 are military service members.

Of the 77 newly confirmed cases, 20 cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.