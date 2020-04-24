777 aircraft carrier sailors test positive, 99% tested

The Navy has tested 99% of the crew members aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, nearly a month after the ship pulled into port at Naval Base Guam with just several sailors afflicted with COVID-19.

With the latest testing, the warship has 777 total positive cases for COVID-19 and 3,919 negative results, according to the Navy.

Of the total positive cases, 63 sailors have recovered.

The warship has lost a life to COVID-19. Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, who was an aviation ordnanceman, died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Six sailors from the warship are in U.S. Naval Hospital Guam being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. None of the Theodore Roosevelt sailors who were hospitalized for COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit, according to the Navy.

Thacker became the first active-duty service member to die of COVID-19.

The Navy has lost two civilian employees in the fight against COVID-19, the Navy has stated.

On April 19, a Navy civilian employee assigned to Personnel Support Detachment Oceana died at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

On April 21, a Navy civilian employee assigned to the Washington Navy Yard died at George Washington University Hospital.