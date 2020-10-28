The Joint Information Center has been notified that Guam’s 77th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 3:23 a.m. Wednesday.

The patient was an 82-year-old woman with underlying conditions and died at home in hospice care. She was a known COVID-19 case and was previously admitted to GMH, according to JIC.

“Our island continues to mourn as we lose another soul to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send her family and friends our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot let our resolve falter. We cannot let our guard down. And we cannot let ourselves be defeated by this virus. This fight has gone on far longer than any of us imagined, but with our actions, we will be able to see the light through the darkness.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19, according to JIC.

Cumulative results

To date, there have been a total of 4,466 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 77 deaths, 1,772 cases in active isolation and 2,618 not in active isolation.

Of the 48 new cases, five were identified through contact tracing.