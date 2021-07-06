Seventy-seven years ago, the island rose above the devastation of World War II.

Some of today's parents and grandparents who were just babies and pre-adolescents in that wartime past carry with them stories of struggles and perseverance. There were others who didn't survive the war or they lived through it but they have since passed on.

Reflecting on the strength and resilience demonstrated by Guam's elders, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Mayors' Council of Guam have dubbed this year’s celebration of Guam’s Liberation, ‘Kontra i Piligru, Ta Fanachu.’ It means "against all peril, we rise."

“Kontra i Piligru, Ta Fanachu manifests the unmatched strength and resilience demonstrated by our parents and grandparents during World War II. No matter the catastrophe, whether war, natural disaster, or pandemic, our people have always come back stronger. It is our culture, our faith, and our way of life that have brought our people through the darkest of times,” Gov. Leon Guerrero said.

Guam's darkest times during the Japanese occupation ended on July 21, 1944. U.S military forces on that day landed on Guam’s shores to free the island from the Japanese military's control.

That day has since become one of Guam’s largest celebrations.

For the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the island from holding the annual parade but this year, it's back – sort of.

Parade will be virtual

But you won't need to rush down to Marine Corps Drive to get the best spot on the parade route, because this year, the best spot is from the comfort of your home.

A virtual parade, produced by PBS Guam, will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

The network will produce a three-part series on Liberation Day along with monthlong special programming.

The series includes, "A Tribute to Guam’s Liberation," "The Liberation Virtual Parade" and "A Legacy Concert." It will be rebroadcast throughout the day. It will be shown Wednesday, July 21, and Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All programming will be aired on PBS Guam, KGTF Channel 12, and streamed live on their YouTube and PBS Video App, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Other festivities such as memorials and visits to massacre sites are planned for the next few weeks leading up to the parade.

On Monday, a memorial was held at the Manenggon Memorial and the Asinan Memorial in Yona.

At the tail end of World War II, Manenggon was a concentration camp where many CHamoru people were forced to march by the Japanese as American forces prepared to invade Guam.

The long hard march took days and many accounts exist of people who died along the way.

Memorial events

Other memorial commemorations are to be held as follows:

July 8 at 10 a.m.: Marine Depot Memorial, Maite

July 9 at 9:30 a.m.: Kalaguak Memorial, Barrigada

July 12 at 9 a.m.: Hasso Mangilao Memorial, Mangilao

July 15 at 9 a.m.: Inalåhan War Memorial

July 16 at 10 a.m.: Asan Landing Memorial, Asan

July 16 at TBD: Faha and Tinta Memorial Mass, Merizo

July 19 at 7 a.m.: Mass and Fena Cave Visit, Santa Rita

July 20 at 9:30 a.m.: Sumay Blessing & Wreath Laying, Naval Base Guam

July 21 at 9 a.m.: Liberation Day Ceremony, details will be released later

Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.: Chaguian Memorial Blessing, Yigo

Aug. 8 at 8 a.m.: Chaguian Memorial Mass, Yigo

In a release, the governor’s office reminded the community that all memorial events will be limited in attendance. These events will be livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook page.