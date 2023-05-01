During the last Guam International Airport Authority board of directors meeting, held Thursday, a project to cool temperatures and make the airport terminal more comfortable for travelers and airport employees was approved with a condition.

“The purpose of the action item for the contract modification with respect to the cooling towers is to get the GIAA board of directors approval and authorization to execute a work order with Johnson Controls Inc. JCI, under the energy service contract/preventative services agreement, (an) existing agreement,” Frank Santos, GIAA consultant, told the board.

The scope of work is two-pronged, Santos explained to the board.

“No. 1, the permanent upgrade and replacement of the four existing towers serving the airport facility. No. 2 provision: temporary mobile chillers to improve the building temperature and air circulation. At this time, the plan for a temporary measure is the mobile chillers," he said.

The air conditioning system at the airport consists of the water-cooled heating, ventilation and air conditioning system comprising four independent chillers and four cooling towers, Santos said.

“The system relies on cooling towers to supply the cold water to the chillers and, in turn, the chillers distribute the cool air throughout the terminal,” he said.

Santos reported the air conditioning system was functioning at about 60% efficiency at the time of the meeting.

“And normal operating level is at 80% per cooling tower. The cooling tower upgrades are beginning to reset the required parameters while providing an increase to the cooling tower life cycle,” he said.

Temporary measures

GIAA is using temporary measures now to cool the main terminal with portable air conditioners and fans throughout.

“At the same time, in addition to a permanent fix, is the temporary fixes to bring our passenger experience and employee experience up to par,” Santos said.

The cost of the first two sets of cooling towers is estimated at $185,000, while the second set of cooling towers on expedited supply through a supplier in the U.S. costs about $285,000.

“With this, we can complete the cooling towers, … the two cooling towers should be able to power three chillers, at which time we could disengage with the temporary chillers,” he told the board.

The third part of the cost to create a cooler experience for travelers and airport employees is the airfreight allowance for the expedited supply, estimated at $15,000.

The last item is temporary chillers. For this part of the plan, GIAA expects to purchase one 200-ton unit and one 100-ton unit.

“Those units, I have to give you a comparison, each chiller is capable of doing 250 tons, so this is not going to optimize our efficiency of the operation of the HVAC system, but it will improve what we’re feeling now and improve air circulation,” Santos said.

The combined 300-ton capacity of the temporary chillers will augment the existing equipment through a conducted duct that throws cold air into the system and out through the diffusers placed through the facility, with the exception of the third floor, which has its own chillers, Santos said.

The cost for the two temporary chillers is $268,444. That, along with the other three items in the project's scope comes to a grand total of $788,440, he said.

Santos said the project would not conflict with existing initiatives.

“There is ongoing work to repair existing chillers, as well as the temporary units. The temporary chillers are going to be installed in an empty cooling tower space in the back. The 100-ton (unit) could be in what we call the bus gate area, which is outside of the normal operating parameters, as well as permanent upgrades, so there’s no conflict between the three items going," he said.

Santos clarified for board members that the current HVAC system issue is centered around limitations with the existing cooling towers.

“The three chillers could be in operation, and then chiller two is being repaired right now,” Santos reported.

Since the project is considered a capital improvement expenditure, Santos said, funding will be sourced from revenue and reserve accounts.

“So, when the work order is executed, the certifying officer would have identified the funds to this work order,” he said.

The motion passed with the allowance for management to negotiate the possibility of a lease-to-own option, so work to move on the project can now begin.