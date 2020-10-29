78th COVID-19-related fatality confirmed

Guam’s 78th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, the Joint Information Center has confirmed.

The patient was a 76-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, accordng to JIC. She was admitted to GMH on Oct. 22 after testing positive at the Guam Regional Medical City.

“We are told that those who mourn will be comforted. To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies. We hope you are comforted by the outpouring of support from your loved ones,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our intent and commitment must be accompanied with action. Our offerings of sympathies must also come with our commitment to do better. To the people of Guam, let us remain steadfast in our resolve to defeat COVID-19.”