78th death; 10 DYA clients test positive

The government reported the island’s 78th COVID-19-related fatality on Thursday.

The 76-year-old woman, who had underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 22 after testing positive at the Guam Regional Medical City. She died at 11:11 a.m. Thursday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered the administration’s condolences. She also called on the community to continue to observe public health guidelines.

“To the people of Guam, let us remain steadfast in our resolve to defeat COVID-19,” she stated.

The government also reported that two more Department of Youth Affairs clients have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of DYA kids with the respiratory illness is now 10.

The Joint Information Center stated that the children’s parents, who haven’t been able to visit their children because of the no-visitation policy, have been informed.

In addition, another DYA officer has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of ill employees to six. One of the employees has completed isolation and is back at work. The other five are in isolation, JIC reported.

There were 83 new positive cases reported on Thursday, 72 were confirmed positives and 11 were probable cases:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: 33 cases

• Diagnostic Laboratory Services: 16

• American Medical Center: 8

• Department of Defense: 8

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 3

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3

• Guam Radiology Consultants: 1

That brings the total number of cases since tests started in March to 4,549.