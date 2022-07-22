The Liberation Day parade finally returned after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled two years in a row, and although the weather was less than cooperative Thursday, there was nowhere near enough rain to dampen the celebration.

The streets along Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña were lined with the familiar sight of pop-up tents and canopies as countless residents talked, joked, laughed, cheered, and of course, barbecued, as they waited for the parade to begin marching down the road.

Santa Marian Kamalen, Guam's patron saint, was the grand marshal of the parade, which saw participants from various military branches, government agencies, local companies, nonprofit organizations and villages.

But interwoven into the festivities were more somber reminders of why Liberation Day is observed.

Among the residents attending the parade was Tana Taitingfong, granddaughter of the late Beatrice Flores Emsley, a war survivor known for her harrowing experiences as a teenager during the Japanese occupation of Guam in World War II.

"The sacrifice that she went through during the war and being liberated, it really means a lot to me. I always think about her every time we have a gathering," Taitingfong said.

She told The Guam Daily Post she also thinks about her grandmother when seeing people celebrate the memory of those who suffered during the war.

Paying tribute

Situated some distance away from Taitingfong and her family was Franklin P. Acfalle, his partner, Therese B. Mesa, and their family.

Acfalle said they've attended each Liberation Day parade as a matter of tradition, to represent his late grandparents, acknowledge what they went through and to show appreciation for the Americans who liberated Guam from the brutality of Japanese occupying forces.

Acfalle's grandfather was among the victims of the Faha Massacre, where 30 CHamoru people were killed by members of the Imperial Japanese Army.

Acfalle said his grandfather's name was Juan Champaco Acfalle, a man known for standing 7-feet tall.

"He was one of the biggest CHamoru men in Merizo," Franklin Acfalle said, beaming with an infectious sense of pride. "And I never got to see him. So I want to (pay) tribute to him that I come to see the freedom he (died for) ... I really wish I could see him."

"That's why we celebrate this," Mesa added.

Government and military officials, and war survivors watched the parade from the grandstand in front of Chamorro Village.

Lt. Gov Josh Tenorio expressed his gratitude for Guam's war survivors celebrating with them Thursday, and added that the day would not be possible "had it not been for the tremendous sacrifice of the armed forces of the United States of America."

"I want to recognize the leaders of our armed forces here with us today," the lieutenant governor said, followed by applause.

"It's been so many years of course since World War II, but it's up to all of us to make sure that we tell the story of Guam, we tell the story of our people. A people that were united, for two and a half years, that held each other up. That made sure that after this tremendous sacrifice, they build an island filled with love, filled with prosperity. All of it centered in the true spirit of the people of Guam and the CHamoru people," Tenorio said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero officially opened the parade to cheers and applause, stating that the parade was there to honor "our men and women in their sacrifices and their services to liberate our people 78 years ago."