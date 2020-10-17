79 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 558 tests

Guam has 79 new COVID-19 cases from the 558 tests conducted, that's a 14% positive rate.

The new cases raise the number of active cases to 1,257, and the total number of cases to 3,617, according to the Joint Information Center.

Officials have reported 2,297 people have completed isolation. There have been 63 deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

Results reported on Saturday include Friday’s Rapid Engagement Team outreach in Yigo.

Yigo testing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in partnership with the Yigo Mayor’s Office, Federated States of Micronesia Consulate Office, and FSM Association of Guam, held a COVID-19 Community Outreach in the village of Yigo on Saturday at the Yigo Gym. COVID-19 testing was open to 200 pre-registered individuals. A total of 154 samples were collected.

GDOE worker tests positive

On Oct. 16, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one individual from Price Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas of the campus will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted.