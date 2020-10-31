Guam lost another resident to COVID-19 on Friday.

Guam’s 79th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at 12:38 p.m. at Guam Memorial Hospital, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 63-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 24 after testing positive at the Guam Regional Medical City, JIC stated.

“To those who loved him, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. You do not bear this burden alone — you are joined in grief by this island,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Just as the Thessalonians, I do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death because of this virus. Days of mourning are not set in stone — we have the ability to prevent them. Do what you must, and we will see the end to these difficult times.”

Another record high hospitalization day

There were 92 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday, which was a record.

The previous record was 88 on Wednesday.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 83 hospitalized patients, Guam Regional Medical City had six, and Naval Hospital Guam had three as of Friday, according to the information from JIC.

Twelve were in the intensive care unit at GMH and two were in GRMC's ICU.

Increasing bed capacity

GMH has increased bed capacity with one Blu-Med tent and 10 beds to address the increase in hospitalizations, according to JIC.

The first of the Blu-Med tents was assembled outside the GMH Emergency Room by airmen from the Guam National Guard’s 254th RED HORSE Squadron.

Commonly used for disaster response, the tent has capabilities similar to an expedient field hospital, including negative pressure to maintain a sanitary working environment ideal for treating COVID-19 patients, JIC stated.

The government of Guam has a total of 10 Blu-Med tents ready to deploy as needed.

The tents were purchased with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding and arrived earlier this week in anticipation of an increase in hospitalizations.

79 new cases

Of the 79 new cases reported Friday, 19 cases were identified through contact tracing. Twelve cases have reported recent travel from other parts of the United States and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 4,628 officially reported cases of COVID-19.

4 police officers test positive

Four Guam Police Department officers and one arrestee tested positive for COVID-19 On Thursday.

Two of the officers are from the Southern Precinct Command but they had no direct contact with the general public, GPD stated.

As a precaution, Police Chief Stephen C. Ignacio authorized a revised operation. All phone calls will be forwarded to GPD’S Tactical Communications Section, as officers will continue to be dispatched from the Southern Precinct Command, utilizing the Office of Civil Defense Mobile Command Post.

GPD will continue to respond to calls with no disruptions of service, the department stated.

Two additional officers assigned to a specialized unit have also tested positive for COVID-19. These officers have had minimal to no contact with the general public, GPD stated.

An arrestee processed by GPD personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The officers who were involved with the investigation are currently in home isolation, GPD added.

Community testing canceled

The community testing which was scheduled for today in Astumbo, Dededo, has been postponed because it was initially thought that Guam would experience stormy weather this weekend. The storm watch for Guam was canceled later on Friday after the community testing had already been canceled.

Airport reports another positive result

Another A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Airport operations are continuing without interruption, GIAA management stated.

“We continue to experience community spread that may be impacting our airport personnel. All those who had previously tested positive were informed to stay home and isolate in accordance with Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance. This recent positive case may be unrelated to any of the previous employees,” stated John Quinata, GIAA executive manager.