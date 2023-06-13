7K estimated out of work following Typhoon Mawar

About 7,000 people were estimated to be left unemployed in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, according to Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

The governor's administration has already submitted a funding request for $26.6 million in Disaster Unemployment Assistance to the U.S. Department of Labor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Dell'Isola said the application was submitted last week.

According to the director, even before the storm hit Guam, local officials had been working with USDOL and FEMA to lay down some prep work, and to get those federal partners to understand that they planned to set up a DUA program in anticipation of the storm.

"We came up with about a 14% (estimate) or 7,000 unemployed people. And that's using data and estimates, because we had to write this up. If I wait forever for the data, then we would never get the grant in," Dell'Isola said.

Once approved, DUA benefits will be made retroactive to May 28 and can be paid up to Nov. 25, if the individual remains eligible up to that time, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

Dell'Isola said he believed they had been "more than generous" with the numbers and $26.6 million should be more than enough for the program, but added that they can ask for additional funds if the need presents itself. He anticipates a lot of people entering the program for the first month or so, before it begins to taper quickly as utility restorations occur and jobs reopen.

"Some businesses will take longer than others," Dell'Isola added.

GDOL is hoping to utilize the same provider used for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program to stand up the DUA program, as the two programs have similarities, according to Dell'Isola. The agency is seeking a sole source procurement, and that should help get DUA up as soon as possible, Dell'Isola said.

The department will also be looking to hire an additional 35 full-time staff members to help run the DUA program, and Dell'Isola said they will have teams assisting residents visiting disaster recovery centers.

"Individuals who are registered on hireguam.com should take steps to ensure their accounts are active. If you are unable to log on or reset your password, e-mail helpdesk@dol.guam.gov for assistance," the release from the governor's office stated regarding DUA benefits.

"If you think you will be applying for DUA benefits as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar and do not have an account, register today at hireguam.com. For more information, contact GDOL at 671-475-7000/1 or visit dol.guam.gov," the release added.

National Dislocated Worker Grants

In addition to DUA, Dell'Isola said they've also submitted an application for National Dislocated Worker Grants, worth nearly $11.4 million.

"We're going to be bringing on close to 400 people to help out with the mayors' offices, to help out with public works, parks and rec, civil defense, the shelters, and of course (Guam Environmental Protection Agency), the different sites," Dell'Isola said.

Among those who would qualify for the NDWG, the first priority will be given to those unemployed due to Mawar. After that are long-term unemployed individuals. The NDWG program pays more than DUA, according Dell'Isola.

Weekly assistance under DUA, as determined by USDOL, would be $384.

The lowest-paying job under NDWG is a laborer, which pays $11.17 per hour, Dell'Isola said. That's about $446 per week, assuming a 40-hour work week.

However, individuals who are long-term unemployed will not qualify for DUA.

"DUA is a lot stricter," Dell'Isola said. "You had to have been employed. You had to have been working, getting a paycheck, all the way up to the typhoon."

The NDWG program will be good for about a year, depending on the work load and how quickly Guam recovers, he added.

At this point, Dell'Isola said he is waiting for approval of both programs.

"I'm hoping we'll hear something by the end of this week," he added. "I'm hoping for at least NDWG."