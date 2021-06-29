Portions of Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning, including the intersection by the ITC Building, will soon get a $7.2 million resurfacing and other improvement work that will result in road closures mostly at night.

Department of Public Works Director Vincent Arriola on Tuesday asked for the public's patience and understanding as contractor Hawaiian Rock Products works on improving Route 1 beginning in the "next 30 to 45 days."

"We will work to keep the traffic flow as smooth as possible" and to keep motorists safe throughout the road improvement project, Arriola said.

It's been 25 years since this stretch of road received any major improvements, officials said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Arriola and other dignitaries led the groundbreaking for the road resurfacing project along Route 1, from the intersections of Route 30 to Route 10A in Tamuning.

The Federal Highway Administration-funded project covers a little less than 1.5 miles and should be completed within 300 work days, Arriola said.

DPW's Division of Highways said the project includes the restoration of the failed asphalt road surface along Route 1 in Tamuning.

The road will be resurfaced, from Route 1 at Route 30/Governor Carlos G. Camacho Street, where the former Tamuning Pizza Hut was located, to Route 10A/Airport Road, DPW said.

Work includes milling and overlaying, full and partial depth repairs, replacement of utility manholes, repair of drainage inlets, replacement of old sign panels and new striping, the department said. TG Engineers is the construction manager.

At the ceremony, the governor said the road project is an example of how Guam has shifted from pandemic response to recovery, and from mostly taking care of people's health to now also focusing on the health of the economy.

"The foundation of a safe and prosperous community includes adequate and properly maintained infrastructure," the governor said in a statement. "This exact stretch of roadway was last rehabilitated in 1996 and my pledge is to continue pursuing projects that have long been overlooked, especially when it comes to the safety of our people."

Arriola said this is just one of a handful of DPW projects breaking ground this year.

"Although this project is primarily for resurfacing of a stretch of Route 1, work beneath the surface is required to ensure the stability and strength of the road, especially with a traffic volume of over 33,000 vehicles on a daily basis. We're grateful for the partnership with Hawaiian Rock Products on this project," he said in a statement.