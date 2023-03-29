$8.3M in tax refunds paid

On Saturday, the Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks or paid by direct deposit 3,234 individual tax refund payments totaling $8,354,453.37 for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns for returns filed on or before Feb. 13, the Office of the Governor announced in a press release.

The number of refunds paid this week totaled 3,234, of which 3,152, or 97%, were for early filers for tax year 2022. Refunds paid fiscal year-to-date total added up to 20,190, of which 84% were for early filers for tax year 2022, according to Adelup.

Refunds continue to be paid weekly, the governor's office stated, and due to the surge in the volume of returns filed daily ahead of the filing deadline for tax year 2022, turnaround time will continue to fluctuate between three and six weeks.

Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see $0 transactions in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds.

For more information or questions, contact the DRT call center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the "Contact Us" section on myguamtax.com or emailing pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.