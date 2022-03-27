$8.3M in tax refunds sent to Guam taxpayers

About 2,535 Guamanians will receive tax refunds totaling $8.3 million, according to a press release from the government of Guam.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed the tax returns filed by Feb. 10 for tax year 2021 and prior years. The refunds for these error-free returns were mailed or deposited by the Department of Administration.

“The standing goal is that all error-free tax returns will be paid within one month, to no more than six weeks, from the date of filing,” the press release states.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials also noted in the press release that taxpayers receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank accounts prior to receiving their refunds.

That initial transaction is meant to test the account before DOA attempts to deposit the actual amounts into accounts for taxpayers who noted a preference for an electronic deposit instead of a paper check for their refund. Officials also have noted that, in some cases, the electronic deposits may take a couple of weeks.

For more information or questions about tax refunds, contact the DRT Call Center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends residents use the "Contact Us" section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.