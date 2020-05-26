$8.4M in 2019 tax refunds to be mailed

The first of the 2019 tax refunds will be paid out this week.

In a joint press release, the Department of Administration said it will mail out 2,018 tax refund checks for 2019.

The checks, processed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation, total approximately $8,417,477.

The refunds include those that were garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed on or before Jan. 27.

Adelup confirmed these are the first of the 2019 tax refunds to be distributed this year. Last week, 77 checks totaling approximately ​$634,727 ​for tax filing year 2018 were mailed out.