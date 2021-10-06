$8.4M in advance tax credits processed

The second of five installments of tax credit payments for local parents has been processed by the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

A total of 15,460 paper checks, amounting to $8,444,900 were processed in the latest round, according to a release from DRT. The payments are a part of the federal government’s Advance Child Tax Credit program, which offered Guam residents a partial advance on expanded financial benefits expected next year.

The remaining installments will be processed on Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and December 15, according to Rev and Tax.

Residents have until Oct. 11 to make changes that affect this month’s installment. DRT’s income tax branch is accepting manually filed Form 15323A GU. The document can be used to unenroll in the program or to make changes to address, banking, income or dependent information.

Joint filers will need to file separate forms. The department advises taxpayers that once they unenroll from the program, they will not be able to re-enroll.

Residents with questions can call DRT at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

(Daily Post Staff)