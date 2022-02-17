8.5% of active COVID-19 cases are active duty military or their family

Although reporting of new COVID-19 cases through the Department of Defense has been notably high at times this month, actual infections of active-duty military personnel assigned to Guam and their family members aren't disproportionate to their part of the local population, according to data shared by the commander of Joint Region Marianas.

In response to questions from The Guam Daily Post during a media conference Tuesday, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson clarified who is tested in results reported to the Joint Information Center, and why it may lead to an appearance of a high rate of infection among service members or dependents.

"When we publish the numbers every day of the DOD cases, we're not just talking active-duty and family members," he said. "We include DOD civilians, which are part of the local population. We include the (Guam National Guard). We include contractors and retirees."

Since Feb. 1, daily cases reported through the military ranged between 8.2% and 27.8% of total new infections.

"When we start trying to say, 'Oh, the DOD had this many cases and it's way over proportion for the population,' well, wait a second. What are we defining as DOD? The way we define it in our COVID reports, is much, much different than that," Nicholson said.

Citing data tracked daily by Joint Region Marianas, Nicholson said on Feb. 14 that DOD had 551 active cases of COVID-19, which includes all people tested by the local military commands. The number of infections of just active-duty personnel and dependents drops that number down to 443, or 8.5% of cases in active isolation reported by JIC on that day.

According to Nicholson, currently there are about 9,700 military personnel stationed in Guam and about 15,200 family members of those serving on island – which amounts to about 16.1% of the island's total population recorded in the 2020 census.

"So when you compare the two, the number of COVID cases among this population is significantly smaller than the requisite, overall COVID cases," he said. "So that gets very confusing. And it's hard to say in a sound bite, it's hard to say on the radio. But you have to work through the numbers. I just get really concerned when people start to do that, if you're not carefully looking at all of the parts and pieces that go into the denominator to understand what you're actually comparing."

The military commander attributed the lower infection rate compared to population size to the requirement for those serving to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but also said most dependents who are eligible have been vaccinated as well.

"So it makes sense that when you look at the number of infections – percentage-wise, they would be lower than ... what they would average (out to be), population-wise," Nicholson said.