The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed 3,368 refunds for tax year 2020 and prior.

The total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 8,568,217 including refunds garnished to repay government debts, the government of Guam announced.

These represent payment of 3,368 error-free returns filed on or before March 5.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log in to your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651 or by sending an email to incometax@revtax.guam.gov.

(Daily Post Staff)