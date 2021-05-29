$8.5M in tax refunds processed for early March filers

REFUND CHECKS: Income tax specialists Tee Sablan and Becky Gamboa work at the Income Tax and Processing Branch at the Department of Revenue and Taxation building in Barrigada on Jan. 11. The department announced Friday the processing of refund checks for taxpayers who filed their income tax in early March or before. Post file photo

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 3,368 refunds for tax year 2020 and prior.

The total amount of income tax refunds paid is approximately $8.57 million, including refunds garnished to repay government debts, the government of Guam announced.

This amount represents payment of 3,368 error-free returns filed on or before March 5.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log in to your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

Rev and Tax can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651 or by sending an email to incometax@revtax.guam.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you