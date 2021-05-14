$8.78M in tax refunds to be sent out

Even as $8.78 million in tax refunds are being sent out to taxpayers, the Department of Revenue and Taxation is reminding residents the extended tax filing deadline is just around the corner.

Rev & Tax has processed $8.78 million in refunds this week.

The Department of Administration will mail or pay by direct deposit the refunds, which amount to 2,968 checks, according to a joint press release.

These refunds are for tax year 2020 and prior income tax years filed on or before Feb. 23, 2021.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $8,778,572, including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

Tax filing deadline

DRT also noted that the deadline to file 2020 tax returns is Monday, May 17.

Tax filers requiring additional time can still make their request by filing a document called Form 4868, according to the department. This form can be submitted electronically at www.myguamtax.com.

May 17 will also be the final day for DRT's drive-thru filing service, where officials only accept Forms 1040 without payment or that are paid with a check. The drive-thru will be open today from 8 a.m. to noon, and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-in customers will continue to be seen on a limited basis for certain branches at the Rev & Tax main office in Barrigada Heights, according to the release.