8 at DOC test positive for COVID-19

There are eight people in the Department of Correction who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed today.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Department of Public Health and Social Services administered 203 tests at the Adult Main Facility in Mangilao. One man and seven women tested positive. They are in isolation, officials said. Officials didn't specify if they were inmates or detainees - two populations which typically are kept separate of each other.

Testing for the remaining DOC population will continue at the Adult Main Facility in Mangilao on Nov. 9 and the Hagåtña Detention Facility on Nov. 12.

News of those in the DOC population testing positive follows the announcement of 11 personnel testing positive.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive DOC employees under active isolation to 39. A total of 54 employees have been identified as close contacts and currently are in quarantine. There are roughly 200 DOC personnel, according to citizen centric reports.

DOC has adopted a new schedule for officers and civilian staff to ensure operations are not interrupted, and the agency expects some employees to return to work status by next week after completing the required 14-day quarantine period.