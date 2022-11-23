8 bills on session agenda; 24 pending

Lawmakers met to discuss which bills will be placed on the agenda for the last session of the legislative term, which is expected to begin Dec. 2.

Members of the Committee on Rules met Tuesday morning in the public hearing room of the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña to firm up an agenda of bills to be voted on in next month's session.

Among the eight bills placed on the agenda, three were introduced by outgoing Sen. Mary Camacho Torres.

The bills in particular – 312-36, 313-36 and 314-36 – are related to protecting victims who share children with defendants and protecting victims of sexual assault, as well as allowing victims of stalking to have protection orders issued against defendants.

The other five bills are:

• Bill 219-36, related to the certification of a severe disability as an impediment to employment for individuals with disabilities.

• Bill 306-36, related to issuance of qualifying certificates to captive insurance companies that wholly underwrite insurance risks outside of Guam.

• Bill 257-36, increasing cost-of-living allowances to government of Guam retirees.

• Bill 298-36, amending the law on refinancing improvements of the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port and related facilities.

• Bill 327-36, allowing businesses to design and construct the National Tennis Federation facilities to be eligible for tax credits.

Potential measures

After the eight bills were placed on the agenda for next month's session, the committee ratified the inclusion of 24 potential bills and one substantive resolution, as an attachment to the upcoming agenda. A slew of gubernatorial appointments also are noted as potential items for legislative confirmation.

Among the measures are Bill 112-36, which concerns medical malpractice laws in Guam; and Bill 291-36, also known as the Guam Heartbeat Act, which seeks to restrict abortions that can be offered legally on island.

In addition, bills relating to an extension of the Guam Power Authority's $500 tax credit, eliminating the fuel tax, an extension of the gas relief act and energy credit program, and protecting Guam from toxic exposure due to open burning and detonation were added as potential measures.

Speaker Therese Terlaje then confirmed that, in order for the potential items to be voted on by the full body, the measures would need their pending committee reports completed, clearance by the Committee on Rules and a successful motion voted on the session floor.

Ultimately, eight votes in favor of including a potential item are required in order to place the bill, appointment or resolution to be considered, debated and voted on in the final session of the 36th Guam Legislature.