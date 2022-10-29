8 candidates tackle issues in final UOG senatorial forum

Eight senatorial candidates took center stage Thursday at the final senatorial candidate forum organized by the University of Guam Political Science Student Association.

Legislative hopefuls, like their counterparts who participated in one of the two previously held events, answered questions about issues weighing on the minds of voters who want to make an informed decision ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

In the last day of the three-day event, Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sen. Joanne Brown, Sen. Telo Taitague, Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Jesse Lujan, Dwayne San Nicolas, MiChelle Hope Taitano and Sandra Seau each shared how they would effect change in the community if elected to the 37th Guam Legislature.

To begin, each of the candidates had a chance to let voters get to know them and their platforms. Questions raised by the audience during the Q&A portion of the forum hit on tough issues in the community.

Tackling homelessness and the existence of game rooms on island were among the concerns raised by voters who wanted to know how the senatorial hopefuls would effect change, if elected.

Candidates were given one minute each to respond to at least one question posed by the audience.

On the issue of homelessness, the audience asked, "What are some ways you can help decrease the number of homeless among children and families?"

Republican candidate Seau was the first to respond, and told the audience how meeting with homeless individuals in the community helped shape how she would tackle homelessness.

“I would like to get a permanent building - and it’s not so they (homeless) can permanently stay there. What I want to do is go get shelter and offer resources to them, whatever kind of resources they need to get them back out into society,” Seau said.

Taitague, also a Republican, who is currently a senator in the 36th Guam Legislature, acknowledged an increase of individuals living on the streets and in the jungle. She attributed much to the escalating cost of living.

“The cost of living is driving this up, making it very difficult,” she said.

Taitague continued to say, “the military is driving the local community from affordable rent. Many of them that I have spoken to, they don’t even want the assistance. They have mental disability. We have many coalitions that are helping the homeless right now, but what we need to do is look at our (business privilege tax), rolling it back, making it affordable for people to live on this island.”

Speaker and Democratic candidate Therese Terlaje also was given the opportunity to respond, and also highlighted the need to increase affordable housing.

“We have to do that by using those lands in the CHamoru Land Trust, by bringing in the infrastructure to those properties that have laid idle for decades. And that’s what the bill I passed is going to do. We also have to make sure that the services like Medicaid, (Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority) and the shelters ... are made available to the people who need them,” Terlaje said.

Democratic candidate and former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano noted the sensitivity of the issue hitting home for many residents, and spoke of work her family has done to assist homeless individuals.

“It probably touches all of us really deeply. My sister has a nonprofit, she goes out there and she reaches out to especially the children and their families. We have a high number of homeless, but also families that are living in substandard housing,” Marsh-Taitano said. “We have to deal with it in micro- and macro-level solutions.”

Marsh-Taitano spoke of codifying the Office of Homelessness and Poverty Prevention and making sure it's a permanent part of the government.

On the subject of game rooms, Brown, a Republican and current senator, noted the lingering questions surrounding the classification of game rooms, noting the people of Guam said “no” to gambling multiple times, a stance she supports.

“I am not a proponent for gambling. I have experience in my family, someone is addicted to it,” she said. “I think it has to deal with a lot of proper enforcement and then, ultimately, enforcement of the court decision to not allow these gambling facilities to operate on the island.”

Republican candidate MiChelle Hope Taitano spoke about the importance of addressing as a community the issues attributed to game rooms.

“It’s about what’s more important to people, is it going out and spending your hard-earned money on games and being able to get drugs there? It’s hard, the game operators are wanting to create business for themselves and, of course, we support that. But, at the same time, if they are running under the table … and engaging in those criminal activities, I believe that part of (the Guam Police Department) … a specific task force should be able to go in and monitor, get a look-see and see what’s going on there,” Taitano said.

When it comes to game rooms, Republican candidate and former Sen. Jesse Lujan spoke of honoring whatever legal decision is made by Guam's courts.

“The decision needs to be made by them, and we have to honor that. … There’s three branches of the government, so, in regards to the Legislature, the Legislature has spoken, the people have spoken on that, so again, we’re awaiting the decision,” Lujan said.

The last of the eight candidates to respond to voters' questions was Democratic candidate Dwayne San Nicolas, who supported the operation of game rooms.

“I would oppose any measure to do away with game rooms. I actually support them and if they are small businesses and they are generating funds for the government, contribute to the growth of our economy, ... we should support,” San Nicolas said. “However, people need to spend their money wisely and choose their priorities."