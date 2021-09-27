There were eight COVID-19 related fatalities, according to the Joint Information Center Monday night report.

The deaths were recorded from Sept. 24-26:

• The 185th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 24. The patient was a 56-year-old man, who wasn't vaccinated. Officials aren't aware of any underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 24.

• The 186th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival on Sept. 25. The patient was a 69-year-old man. He was not vaccinated. Officials aren't aware of any underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 11.

• The 187th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on September 25, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old man. He wasn't vaccinated. He did have other health conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 9.

• The 188th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on September 25, 2021. The patient was a 75-year-old man who was not vaccinated. He had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 18.

• The 189th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Sept. 25. The patient was a 70-year-old man who was not vaccinated. He did have underlying health conditions and tested positive on Aug. 30.

• The 190th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Sept. 25. The patient was a 75-year-old man. He was unvaccinated. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Sept. 13.

• The 191st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) on September 26, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old male. He was not vaccinated. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Sept. 17.

• The 192nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 26. The patient was a 53-year-old male, unvaccinated with no known underlying conditions who tested positive on Sept. 26.

“In the face of the toll upon us this evening, we recognize our fight with this deadly virus is far from over but we are not defenseless. With added interventions in place, including vaccinations and monoclonal antibody therapy, we can protect those we love and prevent further devastation,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “For those who have experienced the greatest of loss in this ongoing battle, Jeff, Josh, and I keep you in our thoughts and prayers.”

For those feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed, or who need to talk to someone, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a crisis hotline with experienced providers available who are ready to assist community members. The crisis hotline is available 24/7 at 671-647-8833/4.

288 new COVID-19 cases - Sept. 24-26

On Monday, DPHSS reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 out of 298 tests performed on Sept. 26. Four cases were identified through contact tracing.

Over the weekend, JIC reported preliminary numbers. On Monday, as additional samples are analyzed and clinics submit their weekend test results, the JIC noted the following official count:

• Sept. 24: 108 of 1,009 test positive for COVID-19 (31 cases previously reported). 26 cases were identified through contact tracing.

• Sept. 25: 145 of 888 test positive for COVID-19 (95 cases previously reported). 64 cases were identified through contact tracing.

Two-day total: 253

To date, there have been a total of 14,536 officially reported cases. There are 3,203 people in active isolation. The CAR Score is 22.9.