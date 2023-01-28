Eight students from Guam Community College explored Japan for the first time through the Kakehashi Project, a fully subsidized student exchange program that focuses on building bridges between cultures from places such as Guam and Japan.

This was the first time GCC participated in this program. The students who attended the exchange, which took place from Nov. 15 to 22, 2022, were Asia Villareal, Beatrice Reyes, Claudia Gould, Genesis Walker, Hazel Falales, Helaine Maghirang, Shaina Navarro and Stephanie Febre. Eric Ji, a GCC professor, also participated in the program.

“The Kakehashi Project is a student exchange program funded by the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Japan. The term ‘kakehashi’ means building bridges, this is in the hope of strengthening Japan’s relation to other countries, as it is referred to ‘Japan’s friendship ties program.’ This program is offered to high school, college and university students from all over the world,” Gould told The Guam Daily Post.

According to Gould, the students were able to immerse themselves in the Japanese culture. The main requirement of the program is to bring what they have experienced and learned from the trip back to their homeland and share it with their community.

“The students get to spend one week in Japan and really submerge themselves within the culture, but are required to develop an action plan by the end of their stay that states how they plan to share what they have learned when they arrive home. This can include sharing their information through social media or by putting together presentations. The dissemination of information should be completed by no more than three months after returning home,” Gould said.

Gould said schools that are interested in applying must be selected by the Kakehashi coordinators at the Japan International Cooperation Center. Additionally, students who wish to participate must simply compose a short essay.

“We learned about this program through a professor, Eric Ji, who is the coordinator of foreign relations at Guam Community College. He announced the project, and we applied by submitting a short essay stating why we deserved to be selected and why we were interested in attending,” Gould said.

To Gould, the exchange trip was an opportunity to learn more about the culture and ancestral history of someone she loves. She said she believed it was an added bonus that it was completely paid for. Everything from airfare and transportation to lodging and meals was covered, she told the Post.

“I personally decided to apply because I had never been to Japan before. My husband is of Japanese descent, so I was really interested in knowing more about the culture of his ancestors. I had heard really nice things about it from other people and I really wanted to experience it for myself. The fact that it was an all-inclusive trip was also a very good reason to apply,” Gould said.

Gould said the opportunity helps students learn firsthand what another culture is like and share their own with those people at the same time. The exchange program is meant to build long-lasting foreign relationships for a better future between different countries, she said.

Through this participation, Gould was able to visit places she had never imagined she would, she told the Post.

'High regard for nature'

Gould said she encountered a culture similar to that of Guam, and a culture that has strong bonds with nature and legends.

“I learned a lot of things from this experience, but one that really stood out to me was the unique history of the shrines such as the Meiji shrine and the Uesegi shrine. The idea is that these shrines represent a connection to another world. As you enter the shrine, you are told to walk on the sides and not in the middle because this is the walkway of the gods. In a more environmental perspective, people in Japanese culture have a high regard for nature. There are still numerous amounts of communities that depend on the fishing, lumber and farming industries, so they really try to take care of and protect these valuable resources,” Gould said.

Each of the eight students had a host family she spent time with, Gould said, adding that this was a highlight of the experience.

“My favorite part of the trip was meeting and spending time with my host family. We only got to stay with our host families for one day," she said, clarifying that COVID-19 precautionary measures also meant she did not get to spend the night at the home, either.

The eight GCC students were split up into groups in order to spend time with the families, who lived in Yonezawa, located in the Yamagata prefecture.

“In my host family experience, we spent most of the day sitting around a table low to the ground with a heater underneath that warmed the blanket we were using to cover our legs. We talked about our respective lives while enjoying locally grown fruits, tea and delicacies that are particular to this prefecture,” Gould continued.

According to Gould, there were four points to determine eligibility for this program:

Students must not be Japanese citizens or have visited Japan before.

Students must have a minimum of three COVID-19 vaccinations.

Students must have a passport and/or visa.

Students must be in good academic standing with their school of attendance.

"I believe this is to keep the program fair to its participants, by only giving this opportunity to people who have never experienced being to Japan," Gould said. The organizers helped at least one of her fellow students apply for a visa, she said, and the program also covered that expense.

Gould advised that the program is best suited for any students who are genuinely interested in learning about Japanese culture, but cautions interested participants must also be responsible and be willing to put in the effort when it is time to complete the second stage of the program.

“My advice to students who plan to embark on this adventure would be to make the most of it because it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Take as many photos and videos as you can, buy a lot of souvenirs and pack accordingly, especially if you visit during the fall or winter seasons because it can get cold. I would also like to mention that for students who are considering studying off island to keep in mind that this opportunity could be offered anywhere, so stay alert!” Gould said.