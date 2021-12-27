8 hospitalized with COVID-19; 2 in ICU

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday because no community testing was conducted on Christmas, the Joint Information Center announced in a press release.

Results from tests done by private clinics will be issued sometime today, JIC stated in the release.

Of the eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two are receiving treatment at Guam Memorial Hospital's intensive care unit.

"Based on today's data, if we were to compare two hypothetical populations of 100,000 people each, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, there would be 5 vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 16 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19," JIC stated Sunday. "The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about 3 times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated."

Vaccination clinics

Free vaccination clinics continue today, including:

• Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo: Call 671-635-4418/7400 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalåhan: Call 671-828-7604/5/7518 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• University of Guam Calvo Field House, Mangilao: Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be expedited. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

JIC reminds parents accompanying children who are being vaccinated to bring the minor's birth certificate, a government-issued photo identification for the parent or guardian, and legal guardianship documents if the accompanying adult is not the child's parent.