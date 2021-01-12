Eight people were indicted by a Superior Court of Guam jury on separate drug possession charges, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

• Jensen Belga Develles, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a Guam firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

• Jason Leon Guerrero, 36, and Jessie Villacorta Borja, 31, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

• Luke Allen Pangelinan Taitano, 45, and Jocelyn Ancy Marie Blas, 37, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony. Taitano was also charged with expired registration and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation.

• Jovan Dollete Bradbury, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

• Jacob Anthony Taijeron Meno, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony along with a notice commission of a felony while on felony release, expired registration, no mandatory insurance, and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

• Francis Lou Escano Calipusan, 36, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony along with a notice commission of a felony while on felony release.