8-month debate on Heartbeat Act

As with the United States as a whole, abortion has long been a contentious issue on Guam, drawing controversy whenever the matter rises to the forefront of public discourse.

Just a couple of years ago, anti-abortion demonstrators converged in front of Adelup over news that the governor's administration was looking for ways to replace Dr. William Freeman, the last doctor to perform abortions on Guam. Freeman retired in 2018. That protest was met with a smaller group of abortion-rights demonstrators.

Then, in 2021, two doctors based in Hawaii, but licensed to practice on Guam, filed suit in federal court over the island's in-person consultation mandate. The lawsuit argued that local statute, which requires that certain information be provided “in person,” makes it impossible to administer medication abortion through telemedicine. Without a doctor to physically perform abortions on island, telemedicine is the only way to obtain abortion care without having to travel off island, an expense that may be out of reach for some.

The District Court of Guam placed an injunction on the law. That matter is currently on appeal in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For now, abortion remains legal on Guam and telemedicine abortion is allowed due to the injunction.

On April 8, 2022, Sen. Telena Nelson introduced the Guam Heartbeat Act, a controversial measure that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or within about six weeks, earlier than when women may know they are pregnant.

Months of debate ended with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoing the measure, which was passed by senators in the final session of the legislative term. Lawmakers tried, unsuccessfully, to override the veto Dec. 29, 2022.

The measure was written by local attorney Peter Sgro and is modeled on a Texas law, for which it shares its name. According to Sgro, work began months before the bill's introduction. The initiative first manifested as a voter referendum, but there were hurdles proceeding with that avenue. The proposal ultimately developed into a bill, which included input from various individuals, according to Sgro, who has spoken against criticism of the measure being a simple “copycat” of the Texas law.

The Texas heartbeat law was created at a time when abortion was still considered a constitutional right. It utilizes a civil lawsuit enforcement scheme to avoid judicial review.

The Guam Heartbeat Act uses the same enforcement method, authorizing private citizens to sue anyone who may have violated its provisions, except that women who seek or obtain an abortion are exempt from lawsuits. The bill makes no exemption for rape or incest, only medical emergencies.

The measure garnered backing from anti-abortion supporters and certain religious organizations, including the Archdiocese of Agana. But it also saw significant opposition from certain medical professionals and abortion-rights supporters.

The Legislature held public hearings on the bill in May. When the legislative committee on health compiled the testimony, a little over 280 written submissions favored the proposal while about 880 written testimonies opposed the Guam Heartbeat Act.

The measure would stay on the wayside for the next several months, waiting for committee members to sign off so that the bill could be reported out of committee and be addressed in session. The final signature came in November from Sen. Amanda Shelton, a co-sponsor to the legislation.

By that time, a major decision from the U.S. Supreme Court had upturned the legal landscape surrounding abortion. The landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned decades-old case law upholding abortion as a constitutional right, setting the stage for individual states and territories to regulate abortion without constitutional restrictions.

The nation knew about the decision back in May, thanks to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico. The Supreme Court would officially publish its ruling the following month.

For Guam, the Dobbs decision is relevant to a 30-year-old ban on abortion that was held unconstitutional due to case law at the time. An injunction was placed on the law, barring enforcement, but it was never actually repealed. This old ban applies to abortions at any stage of pregnancy and imposes potential criminal penalties — even for women who obtain an abortion. However, it also contained a referendum on whether the ban should be repealed.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho opined that the Legislature exceeded its power under the Organic Act when it passed the old ban because it violated federal laws applicable to Guam at the time. The old ban was, therefore, void from the beginning and had no legal effect, according to Camacho.

But AG-elect Douglas Moylan has a different point of view and has said that he will move to dissolve the injunction on the old ban. That is anticipated to be met with legal challenges from abortion-rights supporters.