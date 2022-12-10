8-month transport project begins

Motorists who use Marine Corps Drive as part of their regular commute should buckle up for 8 months of roadwork, lane shifts and delays, as a major project to transport power plant parts gets underway.

The Guam Daily Post has been following the plans to move massive heavy equipment from the Port Authority of Guam in Piti to the Guam Power Authority’s new Ukudu Power Plant in Dededo.

The contractor in charge of the transport has released a schedule and some planning for the move which began this week, according to Doosan Ukudu Power, which has begun a communications campaign called “Power on the Move,” as stated in a press release from the company.

Thursday evening, Doosan Ukudu Power announced the arrival and transport of heavy haul components for GPA’s new 198-megawatt combined cycle power plant. Prep work on Marine Corps Drive, a major thoroughfare, will cause traffic delays.

The transport includes the use of self-propelled modular trailers carrying heavy haul components for the plant, some of which have arrived and are being stored at the Port Authority, according to Power on the Move.

The transport that began Thursday will continue through the first months of the new year and is scheduled to be completed in May 2023, according to the release.

Major work has to be done in order for the transport to be completed. The release stated to prepare for the transport, the following work will be conducted along Route 1:

• Median demolition and removal.

• Traffic signal span wire adjustments.

• Utility line adjustments.

• Tree trimming.

Power on the Move stated the roadwork, such as removing medians in the middle of the highway, will occur during “non-peak” hours.

But the time frame provided by the release for the disruptions to take place - between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays, along with Saturdays and Sundays - represents most of the week.

Tree trimming is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Hagåtña area adjacent to Bank of Hawaii, according to the release.

Slow move at night

Residents are advised that transports will take place at night, traveling at a speed of 1 mph and will be accompanied by a Guam Police Department escort.

Several government agencies, as well as private businesses, are involved in the major haul, according to the release.

Each transport activity will involve assistance along Route 1 from private companies including Smithbridge, Docomo Pacific, GTA, IT&E and Pacific Data Systems, as well as government of Guam agencies including the Department of Public Works, GPA and Guam Waterworks Authority.

In its frequently asked questions webpage, Power on the Move stated there will be 25 “heavy haul cargo moves,” over a total of “52 separate transport convoys” that include return trips to the port.

According to the website, the transport convoys will delay traffic heading northbound on Marine Corps Drive from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., while the transport’s return trip will be moving southbound on the highway from 10 p.m. to about 2 a.m.

The public will be notified once the first transport is scheduled, the release stated.

Doosan Ukudu Power LLC is in charge of the transport project, according to the release.

“We have created a comprehensive communications plan to inform the public throughout the 8-month period, including the creation of the website poweronthemove.org as well as the Power on the Move Guam Facebook page and announcements on radio, television, newspaper and road signage,” the release stated. “This information is meant to keep the public safe and to help drivers plan for alternate routes during transport which will cause traffic delays.”

The release stated residents should seek alternative routes to avoid traffic delays.

DPW General Manager Vince Arriola has said his department’s primary job regarding this transport project is to protect Guam’s roads and bridges.

“My team continues to review traffic management and communication plans from the transport team to ensure the public is kept informed, to keep drivers and the public safe and to make sure we protect government of Guam assets,” he said.

GPA General Manager John Benavente added, “The new Ukudu Power Plant is the cornerstone of GPA’s Clean Energy Master Plan, which will lead to a more efficient power system, including adding more and more renewables and ultimately sustain, and lower costs for our ratepayers. Thank you for your patience as this important project progresses.”