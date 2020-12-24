8 more bills await governor's decision

Lawmakers passed eight more bills Wednesday morning, including Bill 185-35, the Protecting Animal Welfare and Safety Act.

The measure updates Guam's animal cruelty laws, defining and prohibiting different forms of animal cruelty, establishing aggravated animal abuse as a second-degree felony and formally criminalizing beastiality, among other amendments.

While the bill prohibits animal fighting, it does create exemptions for cockfighting as authorized by law.

Bill 185 also contains an amendment from Sen. Jose Terlaje, one of the bill's sponsors, to recognize cockfighting as a cultural practice, and prevent criminalization or punishment of cockfighting as a cultural practice under Guam law. Cockfighting is illegal on Guam under federal law.

The PAWS Act is also known as Pugua's Law, named after the 2-year-old pet dog who was shot and killed in 2018.

"Our community is hurt and outraged by recent reports of animal cruelty cases. These traumatic incidents highlight the need to better address violence towards animals. The PAWS Act is our effort to update our laws to meet the moral and ethical standards our community expects of our statutes," Sen. Sabina Perez, the bill's main sponsor, stated in a release following its passage.

"Studies show a staggeringly high correlation between animal cruelty and domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. With the PAWS Act, which will be known as 'Pugua’s Law' once signed by the governor, we can better protect both animals and humans," Perez added.

Tax credits and energy codes

Lawmakers also passed Bill 301-35, which authorizes tax credits in exchange for help acquiring medical equipment for Guam Memorial Hospital.

Also passed was Bill 405-35, a measure establishing a task force to explore the feasibility of creating a groundwater conservation area on certain government of Guam properties on top of the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer.

Only Jose Terlaje voted against the latter.

Bill 413-35, another measure co-sponsored by Perez, passed muster with lawmakers. The bill adopts the Guam Tropical Energy Code.

"Once enacted, GTEC will set minimum standards for lighting, air-conditioner unit ratings, and other construction methods and standards that impact energy use. Such standards will apply to new construction on Guam, as well as remodeling projects to existing structures that are significant enough to require a building permit," Perez's office stated.

Session will resume Dec. 30.

Bills passed: