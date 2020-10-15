8 more, including 5 kids, test positive for COVID at emergency shelter

Eight more people living in the government of Guam's temporary emergency shelter for the homeless at Global Dorm in Maite have tested positive for COVID-19, a manager for the shelter operations has confirmed.

Mass testing was conducted at the shelter after one COVID-19 case was confirmed last week.

Of the eight additional cases, five are children, stated Paula Perez, the deputy director of Catholic Social Services which runs the facility under contract with the local government.

The new cases are part of the same household and the results were returned Sunday, she added. They were moved to a quarantine facility, Perez said.

Perez also confirmed a woman who recently sought shelter at the government's emergency homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite experienced chest pains that prompted staff to call 911. The woman was informed that there was no room available, Perez added.

"Guam Behavioral (Health and Wellness) referred her to Global Dorm. She was informed that we didn't have any rooms available. She told staff that was assisting her that she was experiencing problems breathing and asked if they could call 911," Perez said.

The deputy director added that CSS does not know which hospital or facility the individual was taken to.

The government is trying to get another emergency shelter facility for homeless Guamanians.

Perez said there is always a waitlist at Global Dorm, usually consisting of 10 to 15 people. But it is often a challenge to contact people on the waitlist when space becomes available, Perez said.

"They either don't have any more (phone minutes) or no way to contact them," she said. "A lot of individuals say they'll just call back, don't leave a name or anything - If they're single individuals that they'll just call back. A lot of the individuals that call in are just calling in to find out when the second shelter is going to open."

The number of clients at Global Dorm fluctuates as households leave when they are able to find housing or for other reasons. But the total number of individuals has been hovering around 80 to 90 in the past weeks.

The number of Global residents was around 93 as of an update last week Thursday. Perez said the count now is 84 individuals representing 36 households. Of the total, 34 are below 17 years old and three are older than 61.

CSS prioritizes families with children and then the elderly, Perez said.