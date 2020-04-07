The Department of Public Health Laboratory reported 8 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The department conducted tests on 32 samples. 24 were returned negative. This brings the total number of cases on Guam to 121 including two clinically diagnosed cases.

The Joint Information Center reported 27 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 including 9 individuals who are over the age of 60.

Twelve were men and 15 were women. Five of the recovered patients live in the northern part of the island, 13 in central Guam, and 9 in the southern part of the island.

Seven of the recovered patients had recently traveled before they were confirmed to have the virus while 15 had no travel history at all. Five of the recovered patients are still pending determination if they had any travel history.

The number of confirmed cases does not include the 172 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. The aircraft carrier is docked at Apra Harbor and the Navy has said none of the sailors have been hospitalized.

Those who have tested positive are in isolation quarters on base while over 1,825 sailors who tested negative have been moved to local hotels to be quarantined for 14 days.