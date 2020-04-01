There were 6 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam and 2 more positive COVID-19 cases from samples that were performed through Naval Hospital Guam and tested at the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego California. This brings the total number of cases to 77.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 41 individuals on Wednesday.

The Joint Information Center announced that 9 of the COVID-19 positive patients have recovered, meaning they no longer have any symptoms of the virus.

The news comes as the island suffered its third COVID-19 related death on Wednesday. An 81-year-old man died at Guam Memorial Hospital just before noon.

The total number of cases does not including the growing number of confirmed cases on the USS Theodore Roosevelt that pulled into Apra Harbor last Friday. National media reports have indicated there are over 100 sailors aboard that tested positive for COVID-19, but U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. John Aquilino said Wednesday that they would not be releasing the numbers of positive cases. He did confirm that the sailors were all in stable condition in isolation and none were on ventilators or in the intensive care unit.

Joint Region Marianas is working with the local government and Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association (GHRA) to identify potential hotels that would be available to be used as quarantine sites for those sailors who test negative for COVID-19 and will be placed on a 14-day quarantine.

DPHSS also opened a primary care facility in Barrigada Heights where nurses and doctors are available to evaluate patients and collect specimens if necessary. The DPHSS Central Public Health Center is located on South Sabana Barrigada Drive.

Residents can get to the facility by taking the south entrance to Barrigada Heights, next to the Commercial Tire Depot, and drive to the top of the hill of the residential area until the road ends. the center is the large complex on the right. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.