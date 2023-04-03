8 to compete in Future Chefs Challenge

This week, eight children from across the island will showcase their cooking talents in a friendly competition called The Future Chefs Challenge, hosted by Sodexo, the food contract management service for the Guam Department of Education.

“We’re having our very first culinary competition,” Renee Ceruda, who represents Sodexo on Guam, said during a monthly meeting of the Guam Education Board. “Fourth and fifth graders are cooking and we’ve had over 100 children submit recipes.”

The eight students will be cooking live on Tuesday at Jose Rios Middle School in Piti, Ceruda said.

“We’re really excited to crown the first champion of Guam future chefs!” she said. “We’ve got fun trophies and prizes. We’re going to have some press there and it’s going to be a really positive thing for GDOE and we’re excited to host it.”

Sodexo has been hosting the student competition for the last decade, as a way to showcase youths’ creativity, skills and initiative in the kitchen.

“Recipes are judged each year on taste, healthiness, kid-friendliness, originality, ease of preparation, plate presentation and student chef presentations to the judges,” according to the Sodexo website.

The winner of the district competition will then move on to a regional round to compete among other students from across the nation.

According to Sodexo, once a national winner is announced, “the winning recipe, along with three other student-created recipes from this contest, are added to the school menus in our promotional series the following school year.”

As the new head of the Sodexo's Guam branch, Ceruda said she hopes to make a positive contribution to the island and the overall health and wellness of its students.

“Our goal is that we take care of doing what we do well, which is feeding the kids, so that you can do what you do, which is educating the kids,” said Ceruda.

Ceruda was transferred to Guam after serving schools stateside, she said, and the event is part of her efforts to boost Sodexo's local services.

“We serve several districts across the world. Prior to this role, I was responsible to 26 school districts in Washington and Montana in the continental U.S. and so this has been a really great transition and I’ve been looking to improve the quality of the food here as well,” Ceruda said.