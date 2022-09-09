Eight victims of crime and their families were awarded financial relief, according to a release from Office of the Attorney General.

The OAG and the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission on Sept. 2 awarded $71,844.48 to the victims and their families. The financial relief was awarded as a result of crime, the AG's office stated in the release.

The money brings this year's total awards to more than $150,000, with seven victims and their families receiving $80,779.09 in February, the OAG said in the release.

"I'd like to thank our commission members for their time and efforts for the work they perform serving the victims of our community through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Program," Attorney General Leevin Camacho said regarding the commission's members, including former Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson, the Rev. Mike Crisostomo, Dr. Lisa Flores and Denise Mendiola.

The CICC was defunct due to a lack of quorum until 2013, the OAG stated in the release. After local laws were amended, the OAG began overseeing the administration of the program.

Since the program restarted in 2015, eligible victims have been awarded $875,880.16, the office stated.

Victims of violent crimes including murder, criminal sexual conduct, driving while impaired and robbery are among those eligible for financial compensation to offset costs incurred.

The funds received by victims come from fines imposed on defendants in certain criminal cases, as well as a federal grant that reimburses sixty cents to every dollar awarded, the OAG stated in the release.

For more information on the program, visit http://oagguam.org/victim-services/ or call 671-475-2587.