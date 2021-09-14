A man accused of raping a woman in 2018 was sentenced to serve two years in the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility.

Salvador Naputi Delfin Jr., 41, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday.

Delfin pleaded "no contest" to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

In a criminal proceeding, a defendant may enter a plea of nolo contendere, in which the defendant does not accept or deny responsibility for the charges but agrees to accept punishment, according to Cornell Law School.

His plea agreement with the government called for an eight-year prison sentence, but six years will be suspended.

Delfin will surrender to DOC on Friday.

It was also said in court that he would serve a three-year parole term.

'I knew that she didn't want to have sex'

On March 9, 2018, a woman told police that she had been raped.

She said a man pulled up to an Anigua residence in a dark sedan and invited her into his vehicle, court documents state.

He drove her to a cliff in Asan, where they parked.

The woman said the man instructed her to perform fellatio. She refused. He got angry and allegedly punched her in the face.

The man instructed her to get into the backseat and she initially refused but then complied out of fear, court documents state.

When the woman tried to exit the vehicle, the man grabbed her hair and shirt and pulled her back inside. The victim was able to break free, run away and get help.

The next day, she went to Guam Memorial Hospital. Police observed bruising and cuts to her face, shoulder, arms and legs.

Court documents state police were initially unable to identify the male suspect.

Then on Tuesday, the woman was at GMH and spotted the suspect, who was identified as Delfin. When interviewed by police, Delfin allegedly admitted transporting the woman to a cliff in Asan and claimed they had consensual sex. The complaint states he admitted to punching the woman in the face and arms, and then allegedly told police, "I knew that she didn't want to have sex."