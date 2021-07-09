8 years for deadly metal pipe attack

A man who was accused in the 2019 deadly attack on Sonter Soukin in Anigua will serve eight years in the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility.

JK Sukion, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was sentenced Thursday by Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

"One of the saddest parts in this case is that I learned the victim's name through the autopsy, as we had no family to speak with," said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown. "(The victim) is not here to argue what he wants to have happen in the case. There is nobody here on the victim's behalf. It is sad."

Sukion, who also goes by Mikey Sukion, Mickey Sukion and Maiki Sukion, shared his remorse with the court.

The defendant's father also asked for leniency and for the judge to give Sukion a chance.

"I am saddened by that request. I think his father may not know the full story," Barcinas said. "(In 2017) the defendant was given a chance and retained his freedom and pleaded guilty. Given the opportunity, the government points out, for the ability for him to seek treatment for alcohol and other issues ... he came before the court again in (a 2018 family violence case), and in that case he was given a chance again and the opportunity again to seek medical treatment for his alcohol use and abuse. Then this case occurs in 2019. What happened in this case? I am sure if it was a bar fight and a simple argument that the victim might still be alive today."

The judge recounted the attack prior to sentencing Sukion.

"He picked up a pipe and struck the victim in the head. The victim fell to the ground helpless and defenseless. But he continued to attack him in the head with a pipe. I can't imagine the horror and the pain that the victim was feeling," he said. "So I would love to give someone a chance, and even a third chance. But for me to give less than the maximum sentence would be to depreciate the seriousness of the defendant's conduct."

Sukion was given credit for the time he served in prison since the 2019 attack.

Pipe attack

On June 29, 2019, police responded to a reported assault behind Siam restaurant in Anigua, where officers found the victim with a 6-inch cut to his head.

According to Post files, the victim lay bleeding and unconscious after his head was struck with a metal pipe.

He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground from the impact of having been struck by a 24-inch metal pipe, court documents state.

The pipe used to strike the victim was located and confiscated. The attack also was captured on surveillance video.

Sukion and Harvey Kansou were arrested in connection with the incident.

When police found Kansou, he was so intoxicated that he could not be questioned, court documents state.

Sukion admitted to hitting the victim with a metal pipe, but could not recall where he hit him, documents state. Sukion also told police Kansou told him to keep kicking the victim in the head after the victim was struck with the pipe. Sukion also said Kansou had given him the pipe and instructed him to hit the victim with the pipe after the victim allegedly started causing trouble.

The victim died from his injuries at Naval Hospital Guam on July 2, 2019.

Co-actor cleared

In March 2020, the murder indictment against Harvey Kansou was dismissed after the court agreed with the defense's double jeopardy claim.

Kansou was charged with misdemeanor assault before Soukin died at the hospital. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in July 2019 after he was indicted in Soukin's death.

Barcinas cleared Kansou of the charges of murder but denied the defense's request to dismiss the related misdemeanor case.