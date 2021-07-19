800 airmen arrive for Pacific Iron exercise

EXERCISE: U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, arrive in support of Pacific Iron 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base on July 14. Approximately 800 airmen and 35 aircraft are participating in Pacific Air Forces' Dynamic Force Employment operation in Guam and Tinian to project forces into the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, calling on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive and resilient force. Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma/U.S. Air Force