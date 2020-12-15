After several amendments, lawmakers placed the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020, a relief measure from Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee and eight of her colleagues, into the voting file Monday.

Similar in concept to the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program or the governor's Prugråman Salåppe' Ayudon I Taotao, the RISE Act in its current form promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint filers.

The bill excludes individuals employed by the government of Guam or the federal government in tax year 2020, any individual who retired from GovGuam or the federal government and was employed by these entities in tax year 2020, any nonresident alien, any deceased individual and any state or trust.

"I understand the criticism that this isn't fair," Lee said regarding the exclusion of current government workers.

"But it also has not been fair that while our brothers and sisters in the private sector have been laid off, furloughed and left to navigate a never-before-done unemployment program, we in the government of Guam and in the federal civil service have been sitting pretty," she added. "We've been getting, many of us, at least 100% of our pay this entire year. I think we, who are in public service, should really check our privilege and sit this one out."

However, for joint tax filers, if at least one individual was a government employee in tax year 2020, the program can still apply to the individual who was not employed by the government.

Eligibility is also limited to individuals making less than $40,000 in adjusted income per year, or less than $80,000 in the case of joint filers, and for those who filed returns in the tax year 2020. There are also alternate tax year options available, in case a 2020 tax return was not submitted.

The program is capped at $30 million and will use federal appropriations, when applicable and available before General Fund moneys are used.

'We have a chance to act'

Federal COVID-19 aid will expire by the end of the year and it's not known when congressional lawmakers will authorize another round of relief to Americans nationwide.

It's unclear if GovGuam will have $30 million available for the RISE Act program, and payouts may not reach the $800 and $1,600 thresholds laid out in the bill.

Still, Lee said the legislation presents an opportunity to offer assistance.

"We do know at some point in the next year, many on our island will feel the effects of our continued economic recession. We know we didn't act soon enough to plan for the first wave of this pandemic, and we know that we have a chance to act before the challenges in the new year begin," Lee said.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Joe San Agustin, Kelly Marsh, Amanda Shelton, Jose Terlaje, Telena Cruz Nelson, Therese Terlaje and Wil Castro co-sponsored the measure.