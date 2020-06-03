There have been no new COVID-19 cases on the USS Theodore Roosevelt since the aircraft carrier returned out to sea two weeks ago, according to the military's Joint Region Marianas.

The aircraft carrier returned to Guam around 7 a.m. Wednesday after completing carrier qualifications with Carrier Air Wing 11 as part of their mission during the Indo-Pacific deployment. The military said carrier qualifications are a time for naval aviators to refine their skills practiced during field carrier landing practice for sustained operations at sea aboard the aircraft carrier.

The Theodore Roosevelt is committed to ensuring the full recovery of all of its sailors, Joint Region Marianas spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore stated.

Sailors who do not meet the return-to-work criteria and require additional time ashore to recover will remain in isolation on Naval Base Guam, he added. They will continue to receive medical care by military medical representatives.

Once these sailors have recovered, transportation will be coordinated so they can return to their ship or to their final duty station once the carrier departs the area, Moore added. The aircraft carrier is based in San Diego.

More than 1,000 of the ship’s sailors had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the ship to remain on Guam for nearly two months after the ship docked on March 27. The ship initially had a few sailors who tested positive when it arrived on Guam.

Some of the sailors who have remained on Guam were kept separately in quarantine sites both in local hotels and on the Navy base. Sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 were isolated on the Navy base.

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association confirmed with The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that 800 of the aircraft carrier's sailors who remained at the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort and Westin Resort Guam will all be moved out of the hotels today.

“As a matter of operational security, we will not discuss future operations,” Moore stated.

The Theodore Roosevelt and Carrier Air Wing 11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity, according to the Navy.