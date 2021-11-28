$808M in PUA paid; 99 appeals to be heard

Some $808 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related relief have been paid out to more than 30,000 claimants since last year.

That's on top of the $193,000 batched last Tuesday for payment, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said.

"All PUA complaints have been resolved," he told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday. "Everyone who needs to be paid will get paid."

GDOL, however, still has to hold hearings on about 99 remaining appeals, along with completing the processing of claims for reduced-hour workers who were later deemed eligible again for PUA.

"We have been way ahead of the nation in resolving PUA complaints and payments," he said. "In other states, it could take years."

GDOL staff also continue to review requests for waivers to return PUA overpayments, and payments as a result of legitimate mistakes.

"We are as liberal as possible in granting waivers while making sure we are following the law and the guidelines," Dell'Isola said.

PUA, along with the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, is the single largest COVID-19 pandemic social relief program for Guam.

It was a lifeline for thousands of families who were able to escape hunger, homelessness and further financial ruin. The claims reached as high as $25 million biweekly, especially during the lockdowns.

"Our Department of Labor built from scratch an unemployment program that quickly and efficiently distributed $805 million in financial assistance to over 30,000 of you who were displaced from your jobs," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Tuesday when she laid out her plans and vision for federal pandemic relief and recovery funds.

That number was updated to $808 million in PUA benefits paid out as of Wednesday, Dell'Isola said.

The U.S. Department of Labor authorized $1.06 billion in PUA funding for Guam. USDOL only releases funds that are based on the amount of claims. Besides releasing the $808 million in benefits to workers, GDOL also had to request funds for administrative costs.