$80M of cocaine washes up on Marshall Islands

A fisherman on Ailuk Atoll in the Marshall Islands discovered a boat last week that washed ashore containing 1,430 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $80 million.

The Marshall Islands Police Department confirmed 649 one-kilogram blocks of cocaine wrapped in plastic and stamped with the initials KW were discovered inside an unmanned 18-foot boat that washed up on the beaches of Ailuk.

Residents on the atoll attempted to lift the boat out of the water onto the beach but found it to be too heavy. When they investigated, they found a large compartment under the deck had been sealed to hide the drugs, according to Marshall Island’s Police Department Criminal Investigation chief Cpt. Vincent Tani.

Two bricks were saved for the DEA and the rest of the drugs were sent to Majuro where they were incinerated, according to a Radio New Zealand report.

Marshall Islands law enforcement believe the boat may have originated in South or Central America.